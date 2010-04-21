Texas Financier Allen Stanford Makes His Caribbean Newspaper Staff Work For Free

Here’s a little nugget of sad Allen Stanford-related news: The staff of a Caribbean newspaper owned by the jailed Texas financier-ponzi-schemer is working for free after an announcement on Friday that it would be shuttered and that they were being laid off.



The Antigua Sun’s managing editor, Timothy Payne, told The Associated Press that his employees came back to work without pay on Monday in order to keep the small-circulation daily in the public’s eye as they explore financing options that could keep it afloat.

Stanford was indicted last June for bilking investors out of $8 million.

Yesterday, The Wall Street Journal speculated that the SEC rushed its fraud charges against Goldman Sachs on Friday in order to bury news that it had failed for more than a decade to seriously pursue a fraud investigation against Stanford.

And today, the employees of The Antigua Sun are going to press without a paycheck.

