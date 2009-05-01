Allen Stanford: Just Freakin' Arrest Me Already!

Allen Stanford still hasn’t been arrested for allegedly masterminding a big Ponzi scheme. The SEC has charged him, and the FBI has arrested his underlings, but so far he’s been unscathed.



But now it’s getting surreal. Stanford, who’s made some teary-eyed (but legally dicey) statements to the media about fighting the charges tooth and nail, actually showed up at the US Marshall’s office in Houston to turn himself in.

Said his lawyer Dick DeGuerin: “We said he’s here to surrender, if you’ve got a warrant… They said they don’t have a warrant and couldn’t take him.”

The stunt was meant to prove, says DeGuerin, that Stanford isn’t a flight risk.

We’ve stopped coming up with theories as to why he hasn’t been arrested yet.

