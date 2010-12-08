Allen Stanford Is Too Heavily Drugged To Go To Trial

Alleged Ponzi schemer Allen Stanford is apparently so heavily medicated that he’s unable to prepare for or testify at his New Year trial, Bloomberg reports (via Dealbreaker).



Stanford’s lawyer, Ali Fazel, is begging a judge, who has three times denied the same request, to allow his client to be released on bail because of his health.

Since the judge didn’t release Stanford on bail when he was beaten by another inmate last year, it’s doubtful this latest wish will be granted.

From Bloomberg,

“Mr. Stanford’s mental, emotional and physical health are drastically deteriorating,” Ali Fazel, the financier’s co-lead lawyer, said yesterday… “These medications have left Mr. Stanford in an unfocused and numbed state of mind” and have “created a condition where the accused can no longer assist counsel or invoke basic constitutional rights.”

Apparently the medication has caused “tremors of the limbs, diminished range of facial expression, slowness of speech, drowsiness and fatigue” in Stanford. Those symptoms obviously hinder the 60-year-old’s ability to review documents before the trial, but more importantly, would probably diminish whatever likeability he still retains – if any – in front of a jury.

The Houston native continues to contest charges that he stole $7 billion from investors by selling fake certificates of deposit at his Antigua-based Stanford International Bank.

Fazel says his client only began taking medication after he was jailed in June last year. There are no details on which drugs Stanford has been prescribed, and in what quantities he takes them.

