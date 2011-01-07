When Allen Stanford Got Beat Up, He Suffered A Traumatic Brain Injury

Photo: Daily Mail

Allen Stanford will not stand trial because a psychiatrist has testified that the alleged Ponzi schemer has “major depressive disorder” and is addicted to an anti-anxiety drug, Bloomberg reports.Dr. Victor Scarano’s opinion is that Stanford is not fit to face trial, and he told Judge David Hittner that Stanford is also suffering from a traumatic brain injury he sustained when he was beaten by inmates in prison last year.



His lawyers had pleaded for a delay of Stanfords January 24 court date back on December 7; they said he was too heavily drugged to stand trial.

The doctor’s testimony corroborates that story:

“He is not able to work effectively, rationally with his attorneys to develop a defence against the charges,” Scarano testified.

In December, his lawyer had said that Stanford’s “mental, emotional and physical health are drastically deteriorating,” and that drugs had left him in “an unfocused and numbed state of mind” and have “created a condition where the accused can no longer assist counsel or invoke basic constitutional rights.”

Even earlier than that, in 2009, Stanford was whisked to hospital for stress.

Stanford maintains that he did not steal $7 billion from investors by selling fake certificates of deposit at his Antigua-based Stanford International Bank.

