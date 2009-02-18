Allen Stanford: Friend Of Dubya

As some commenters have noted, it seems alleged fraudster “Sir Allen” may be the latest in a long line of inglorious Bush cronies. Stanford was fetted in 2006 by the “Inter-American Economic Council” a Latin-American business group at an event hosted buy then-President George W. Bush and his wife Laura:



One thing is sure, Stanford, both the man and his company, Stanford Financial Group, have a real and tangible commitment to giving back to the communities in which the company operates. And Stanford, the man, has approached his commitment to community investment with the same entrepreneurial spirit and intelligence that helped him build his company into the worldwide financial services organisation it is today. It is for this reason that the Inter-American Economic Council (IAEC) has named Mr. Stanford the recipient of its 2006 Excellence in Leadership Award. Stanford was honored at the IAEC’s Fifth Annual Winter Gala, Co-Chaired by President George W. Bush and Mrs. Laura Bush, held last night at the Hall of the Americas, organisation of American States in Washington. Over 250 business and governmental leaders from across the U.S. and Latin America attended the event.

There must be pictures of this somewhere. Much thanks to whoever snags one for us first.

