Allen Stanford Wins Black Eye, Concussion In Jail Fight

FIGHT! FIGHT! FIGHT!

Jailed alleged Ponzi-schemer Allen Stanford has a concussion, two black eyes and a broken nose, the result of a fight with another inmate.

His court-appointed attorney, Kent Schaffer, told the AP that Stanford is back in lockup in Texas and called the injuries “superficial.”

Unfortunately, information is not (yet) available on Stanford’s boxing partner or what the fight was about.

The scuffle is just the most recent in a series of troubles for Stanford, who has lost lawyers, been hospitalized and begged the court for relief from the jail conditions, which he called intolerable. (The WSJ Law Blog has the hilarious dramatic “intolerable” brief, if you missed it the first time.)

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.