Allen Stanford Cries During Interview, Threatens To Punch Interviewer

Set your TiVOs folks!



Tonight at 6:30, a tearful Allen Stanford will tell ABC that he absolutely did not run a Ponzi scheme, but that he expects to be indicted some time in the next two weeks.

His response to the allegations: “Baloney. Baloney… It’s not a Ponzi scheme. If it was a Ponzi scheme, why are they finding billions and billions of dollars all over the place?“

He also, apparently, threatened to punch Charlie Gibson Brian Ross in the mouth, something Sarah Palin probably wanted to do, but was smart enough not to say out loud.

Update: ABC has posted more details of the interview.

The punching threat was in response to a question about drug dealing allegations:

“If you say it to my face again, I will punch you in the mouth,” he said.

Then backing off, Stanford said, “No, I’m not going to punch you in the mouth. But I’m just saying that’s an absolutely, absolutely ludicrous thing to say. Anybody who knows me knows that’s the case.”

“Any bank, any organisation, financial organisation the size we are, you cannot be sure, a hundred per cent sure that every customer you have is clean,” Stanford said.

He also complained about having to fly commercial and that awful thing about having to take off your shoes at security. We feel for him. It is in fact really annoying.

