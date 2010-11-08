Alleged Ponzier Allen Stanford Got The Crap Beaten Out Of Him In Prison

Photo: Daily Mail

Alleged Ponzi-schemer Allen Stanford is still being held without bail in a Texas jail while awaiting trial.Last October, he got beaten up by some other inmates:



‘I was on the telephone and some of the other people in the cell didn’t like it,’ he told a friend who visited him, according to the Sunday Times.

‘They said something to me and then two of them jumped me and kept punching me and kicking me in the head.

‘I lost consciousness, but at one time I came round and grabbed one of them by the leg. That just set them off a again’.

The guards burst into the cell and shackled Stanford before taking him to a hospital where he underwent an operation while still chained up.

Apparently, no one was ever punished for the altercation. Stanford has since been moved to another jail.

(Bear in mind that he hasn’t been convicted of anything yet.)

Big pictures and the full story at the Daily Mail >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.