Michigan Town Decides To Fire Its Fire Department To Save Cash

Allen Park, Michigan plans to lay off its entire fire department this year in order to close a $600,000 budget shortfall.



The Detroit suburb sent layoff notices to all 25 fire department employees this week, the Detroit News reports. The police force could face cuts too, as Allen Park needs to lay off up to 30 workers before the fiscal year ends in June.

Allen Park has not yet figured out how it will provide public safety services after the fire department is eliminated. Communities across the Detroit metropolitan area are struggling to provide services in the face of declining revenues and a shrinking tax base.

Allen Park’s finance director said this year’s layoffs are not related to Gov. Rick Snyder’s 2012 budget plan, unveiled last week.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.