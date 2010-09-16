Goldman Sachs Analyst Allen Mask Is Also A Talented Rapper

Wall Street’s first hip-hop success story was just discovered by John Carney at CNBC.
Allen Mask, a 22 year old analyst at Goldman Sachs, is also a really good rapper.
His videos are barely watched and commented on YouTube, but this guy sounds great.
Listen:
With any luck, this guy will be famous enough some day to leave crunching numbers in a cubicle far behind.
But worst case scenario, at least has the skills to treat Goldman first years to a much better “end of training” song than JPMorgan‘s singing star did 5 years ago:
Listen to Allen again:
