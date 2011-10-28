Allen Iverson Wants Another Shot At The NBA

Photo: Wikimedia Commons

Last we heard from Allen Iverson, he was breaking ankles in Turkey, in large part because he couldn’t find a job in the NBA and possibly because he was broke. Now Iverson says he wants one more shot at the NBA.“I’ll play for anybody…Hopefully, one squad will believe in me and we will go from there. That would be a lot better than having to go overseas.“



But even if the 36-year old Iverson can’t find a job in the NBA, he made it clear that he is not done playing basketball. “I’m not going to let it end like this, and I don’t want it to end like this,” said Iverson.

Iverson is 17th on the all-time scoring list with 24,368. He last appeared in the NBA during the 2009-10 season when he averaged 13.8 points per game with the Memphis Grizzlies and Philadelphia 76ers.

