Allen Iverson Says He Isn't Retiring Just Yet

Despite reports earlier this week that Allen Iverson was returning to the United States to undergo career-ending ankle surgery, the 35-year-old guard said he’s not ready to retire this morning on his Twitter account:”An MRI has revealed a lesion that is in my right leg and pressing against the bone. I am coming home for further examinations and possibly surgery. I have never said anything about retirement nor have I said goodbye to the game of basketball. I love this game! That is why I went all the way to Turkey to continue playing and once I get past this, my plan is to continue playing at the highest level possible. So don’t put me in my rocking chair just yet. Hold on, I’ll be back! Stay tuned.”



