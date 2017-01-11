Allen Iverson is reportedly coming out of retirement to serve as a player-coach in Ice Cube's new 3-on-3 pro league

Hall of Fame point guard Allen Iverson is reportedly coming out of retirement to join Ice Cube’s BIG3 three-on-three professional basketball league as a player-coach.

According to basketball soothsayer Adrian Wojnarkowski of The Vertical, The Answer will serve as one of the league’s eight player-coaches. Other former NBA greats committed to the half-court league are Jason Williams, Chauncey Billups, Kenyon Martin, Rashard Lewis, Jermaine O’Neal, and Stephen Jackson.

Woj noted that the league will debut at some point this summer and travel to different venues in eight cities. Along with Ice Cube, Roger Mason will serve as the league’s president and commissioner.

Iverson retired from the NBA in 2010 and joined the Hall of Fame in September. As a player-coach, he has not yet announced whether or not his team will have to practice.

