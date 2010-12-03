Allen Iverson Opens New Store On eBay

Photo: Flickr

Allen Iverson, who is dogged by rumours that he might be broke, has a new store on eBay called ‘Iverson Authentic‘ stocked full of game-worn gear and autographed merchandise.Iverson, currently playing in Turkey, may just have no use for this stuff, but some have speculated that he’s only playing overseas in the first place because he’s out of money, so that’s another possibility.



There are the usual shoes, photos and jerseys, but also some interesting items like a ‘Spiderman’ arm band and an autographed, game-worn Michael Jordan Chicago White Sox jersey.

For more sports business news, check out the Sports Page >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.