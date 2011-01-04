Allen Iverson Is Cleaning Up His Act In Turkey

Robert Huber

With his NBA career over, his marriage in trouble, and rumours swirling about drinking and money problems, the greatest Sixer of his era finds himself playing minor-league basketball in Turkey and spending his nights at a T.G.I. Friday’s in Istanbul. Isn’t it, weirdly, exactly how we always thought it would end for Allen Iverson?

I’m operating on extreme hope. I am in Instanbul All I know is that Allen Iverson  is here — in this city of 13 million, with one foot in Asia and one in Europe — to play basketball. His manager keeps saying no, that Allen won’t talk to me. So I ask the concierge in my hotel: If you’re Allen Iverson — the greatest thing to ever hit Turkish basketball — where do you go to meet women?

