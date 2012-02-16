Allen Iverson Is Broke Despite Making More Than $150 Million During His Career

Photo: Flickr

The last we heard from Allen Iverson, he was coming back to the United States in hopes of an NBA comeback. This was after a short stint playing professional basketball in Turkey, amidst speculation that Iverson took the $4 million payday because he was broke.That now appears to be confirmed. According to the Philadelphia Inquirer, Iverson is having trouble paying his bills…



A Georgia judge has ordered Allen Ezail Iverson to pay a jeweler about $860,000. But apparently he can’t, so his bank account has been commandeered, and his earnings, whatever of them may be left, are to be garnisheed.

This, despite earning more than $154 million playing 14 seasons in the NBA. And of course, that figure doesn’t include endorsements which included a $7 million per year deal with Reebok.

At the peak of his earnings, Iverson was paid $20.8 million during the 2008-09 season with the Detroit Pistons.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.