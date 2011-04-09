Allen Iverson Has His Lamborghini Murcielago Impounded After Arguing With Traffic Cops

A Silver Lamborghini Murcielago not unlike Iverson’s.

Photo: Dealer Revs

Former NBA standout Allen Iverson had a run-in with Atlanta police, that ended Lamborghini Murcielago on the back of a tow truck.Early in the morning of March 30, Iverson was the passenger in his own 2009 (or 2007) silver Lamborghini and was pulled over by Atlanta’s finest after the car failed to signal before changing lanes.



Iverson and his driver, Antwuan Clisby, failed to produce the proper paperwork indicating that Iverson was the owner of the Italian sports car, which also had expired plate. After Clisby told police he was trying to get Iverson to dinner plans, the officer told them they weren’t going anywhere and that’s when things escalated.

Iverson reportedly lashed out at the officer, reportedly saying things like “Police don’t have anything [expletive] to do except [expletive] with me,” and “I will make more than you will in 10 years.” And one point he actually said, “Do you know who I am?” and “Take the vehicle, I have 10 more!,”

Then to prove it, Iverson was picked up friends driving a Rolls-Royce. Clisby received a ticket and Iverson late apologized for his behaviour.

