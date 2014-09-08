Undrafted Rookie Catches 2 Touchdowns On The First 2 Catches Of His NFL Career

In the most unlikely offensive outburst of the NFL Week 1, Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Allen Hurns torched the Philadelphia Eagles for two touchdowns in eight minutes.

Hurns wasn’t picked in the 2014 NFL Draft after playing at the University of Miami. He signed with Jacksonville as a free agent and immediately shot up the depth chart.

CBS’s Pete Prisco wrote that he was blowing away coaches last week:

“He is smooth, polished and knows how to get open. He has been compared to former Jaguars receiver Keenan McCardell, who was one of the best route runners in team history — and in league history. Hurns led the NFL in receiving yards in the preseason with 232. Some said the final cut on the roster at receiver came down to him and Kerry Taylor. Not true. Hurns was a lock.”

His first career catch went for a 34-yard touchdown:

His second-career catch went for a 21-yard touchdown.

