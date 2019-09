NYC-based Mobile shopping service GPShopper has closed a Series A round led by Allen & Co. Terms were not disclosed. We can tell you that GPShopper’s main product is its Slifter app, which is supposed to let users know which nearby store has stocked the product they’re looking for. Release, DJ News

