From Ferrari to Facebook: the incredible client list of Wall Street's most secretive firm

Some of the biggest names in tech, telecom and the media industries have one thing in common.

The tiny financial advisory firm quietly advising them on deals behind the scenes: Allen & Co.

The firm worked on the initial public offering of Ferrari which priced on Tuesday night.

It is also an adviser on the flotation of

Match Group, which is behind some of the world’s biggest dating apps and websites.

Those are just the latest in a long line of landmark roles for the firm. It has previously worked on deals for the likes of Facebook and Google.

The firm shuns the spotlight. It has no website (this one belongs to a different company), and employs fewer than 200 people. A spokesperson for the firm did not respond to a call seeking comment in time for publication.

Herbert Allen Junior led the company for years, and has a seat on the board of Coca-Cola. His son Herb Allen III, who is now CEO at the firm, was named on Vanity Fair’s new establishment list in 2012.

Many of the deals the company works on are birthed during the firm’s secretive annual Sun Valley Conference, which is sometimes described as the “Billionaire’s Summer Camp.” Hollywood celebrities mingle with CEOs like Bill Gates and Elon Musk.

Here is a list the firm’s best known clients.

Data and numbers regarding deals and Allen & Co.’s clients courtesy of Dealogic.

Disclosure: Allen & Co. was an early investor in Business Insider.

LinkedIn Twin Design/Shuttershock Sector: Technology About: LinkedIn raised $US352.8 million in a 2011 initial public offering, with Allen & Co. working on the deal. Activision Blizzard A screenshot from Blizzard's popular 'World of Warcraft.' Sector: Telecom About: Allen & Co. advised Activision, a gaming development company, on its $US12.4 billion merger with Vivendi in 2007. In 2013, Activision bought about $US8.2 billion worth of shares from Vivendi, with Allen and Company again advising on the transaction. Workday NYSE Euronext Sector: Technology About: Workday is a cloud-based software company that creates payroll and financial management platforms for large companies. It went public in 2012, raising $US733 million with the help of Allen and Company as a bookrunner. Allen & Co. again jumped in in 2014 to help the company through its follow on offering, which raised $US614 million deal. Pure Storage Inc. Pure Storage Pure Storage CEO Scott Dietzen Sector: Technology About: A flash storage provider, Pure Storage was one of the most watched IPOs of 2015 -- but closed below it's $US17 per share IPO price. Allen & Co. was a bookrunner on the offering.

