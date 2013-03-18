YACHT OF THE WEEK: Have A Blast On And Off The $30 Million 'Allegria'

Photo: Moran Yachts

Any luxury yacht is going to provide a fun, relaxing experience onboard. But a great vacation requires some time off the ship as well. The Allegria delivers.

With a motor boat, jet skis, scuba gear, a kayak, snorkelling scooters, a diving board, and more, guests will have more fun off the yacht than on.

The 151-foot yacht, with room for 10 guests and a crew of 9, was built in 2004 by Dutch Hakvoort Shipyard.

At port in Fort Lauderdale, the Allegria is listed for sale by Moran Yachts, for $29.98 million.

