YACHT OF THE WEEK: Have A Blast On And Off The $30 Million 'Allegria'

Alex Davies
allegria yacht for sale moran

Photo: Moran Yachts

Any luxury yacht is going to provide a fun, relaxing experience onboard. But a great vacation requires some time off the ship as well. The Allegria delivers.

With a motor boat, jet skis, scuba gear, a kayak, snorkelling scooters, a diving board, and more, guests will have more fun off the yacht than on.

The 151-foot yacht, with room for 10 guests and a crew of 9, was built in 2004 by Dutch Hakvoort Shipyard.

At port in Fort Lauderdale, the Allegria is listed for sale by Moran Yachts, for $29.98 million.

The luxury yacht has three levels.

It's powered by two Caterpillar 3508B engines.

Together, they provide a top speed of 15 knots (17.2 mph).

But the cruising speed is a bit slower: 14 knots (16.1 mph).

It's all controlled from the pilot house.

There's a grill on deck for fun summer meals.

Of course, guests have access to a hot tub.

Or they can lay out on the nearby sun beds.

Guests can stay in shape while onboard, with a treadmill.

But the real fun is to be had off the Allegria.

The luxury yacht comes with lots of toys, including a 23-foot motor boat, two jet skis, and scuba equipment.

It comes with a kayak as well. Those who venture onto land can use the two Vespa scooters and six mountain bikes.

The table in the dining room has space for eight guests.

There's a spot to eat on the sun deck, too.

The main salon has a full bar and plenty of seating.

The game table offers a nice view through the large windows.

The sky lounge has a 112

There are five staterooms on board.

Only the master suite is on the main deck. It has a study area, walk-in closet, and dressing room.

The master bath is especially opulent.

Though the amount of diaspro marble is a little much.

The other suites are located on the lower deck. Each has an ensuite bathroom.

This bathroom features green marble.

Along with his and her sinks.

Looking to really relax?

