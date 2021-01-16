Allegiant Air is adding 21 low-cost leisure routes to this year with service to 3 new cities — here's the full list

Thomas Pallini
Ryan Fletcher / Shutterstock.comAn Allegiant Air Airbus A320 aircraft.
  • Allegiant Air is adding 21 new routes and three new cities in 2021.
  • The route expansion spans from coast to coast with the first routes launching in March.
  • Regions with beaches, national parks, and/or mountains are among the main focus as that’s where travel trends are now pointing.
Allegiant Air is continuing a nationwide expansion with 21 new routes planned for 2021 that will take the airline to three new cities beginning in March.

Florida, Oregon, Wyoming are a large focus of the expansion as travellers have shown a proclivity to flee lockdown-stricken states and social distance in more scenic locales. Beaches, mountainous regions, and national parks, for which the three states are known, have surged in popularity as a result and carriers have been shifting their operations to accommodate travellers.

The list also includes eight planned routes for 2020 that were previously announced but delayed due to the pandemic.

The long-awaited distribution of COVID-19 vaccines has been a promising sign for airlines as it signals the return of travel. Flyers took to the skies in record numbers for 2020 during the Christmas holiday with nine days in the second half of December showing daily passenger numbers of over 1 million, signalling the willingness of Americans to move around again.

Allegiant, operating an ultra-low-cost business model centered around cheap domestic flying, is among the airlines expected to bounce back quicker than the larger airlines that rely on a mix of domestic and international customers. All flights are operated by Allegiant’s Airbus A320 family aircraft.

Here’s where Allegiant Air is flying this year.

Between Jackson Hole, Wyoming and Los Angeles

Los Angeles skylineGetty/David McNewLos Angeles, California.

Flights between Jackson Hole, Wyoming and Los Angeles begin on June 2. The twice-weekly flights will operate on Wednesdays and Saturdays.

Allegiant will go up against the big three US carriers â€” American Airlines, Delta Air Lines, and United Airlines â€” on the route to the popular mountainous destination near Yellowstone and Grand Teton National Parks.

Between Jackson Hole, Wyoming and Phoenix

Phoenix ArizonaShutterstockPhoenix, Arizona.

Flights between Jackson Hole, Wyoming and Phoenix begin on June 2. The twice-weekly flights will operate on Wednesdays and Saturdays.

Allegiant utilises Phoenix-Mesa Gateway Airport, a smaller alternative airport in the nearby city of Mesa. No other airline serves the route directly but American does offer non-stop service from the larger Sky Harbour International Airport.

Between Jackson Hole, Wyoming and Las Vegas

Las vegas nevadarandy andy/ShutterstockLas Vegas, Nevada.

Flights between Jackson Hole, Wyoming and Las Vegas begin on June 4. The twice-weekly flights will operate on Mondays and Fridays.

No other airlines currently operate the route, leaving Allegiant with no competition.

Between Jackson Hole, Wyoming and Reno, Nevada

Reno NevadaShutterstockReno, Nevada.

Flights between Jackson Hole, Wyoming and Reno, Nevada begin on June 4. The twice-weekly flights will operate on Mondays and Fridays.

No other airlines currently operate the route, leaving Allegiant with no competition.

Between Key West, Florida and Nashville, Tennessee

Nashvillef11photo/ShutterstockNashville, Tennessee.

Flights between Key West, Florida and Nashville, Tennessee begin on June 2. The twice-weekly flights will operate on Wednesdays and Saturdays.

No other airlines currently operate the route, leaving Allegiant with no competition.

Between Key West, Florida and Orlando, Florida

Orlando FloridaShutterstockOrlando, Florida.

Intra-Floridian flights between Key West and Orlando begin on June 4. The twice-weekly flights will operate on Mondays and Fridays.

Allegiant uses the smaller Orlando-Sanford International Airport in Sanford, Florida instead of Orlando International Airport for its flights to the Magic City. Silver Airways is the only airline that will compete with Allegiant on the route.

Between Portland, Oregon and Santa Maria, California

Santa Maria, CaliforniaShutterstock.comSanta Maria, California.

Flights between Portland, Oregon and Santa Maria, California begin on April 15. The twice-weekly flights will operate on Thursdays and Sundays.

No other airlines currently operate the route, leaving Allegiant with no competition.

Between Portland, Oregon and Monterrey, California

Monterey californiaShutterstockMonterrey, California.

Flights between Portland, Oregon and Monterrey, California begin on May 28. The twice-weekly flights will operate on Mondays and Fridays.

No other airlines currently operate the route, leaving Allegiant with no competition.

Between Portland, Oregon and Idaho Falls, Idaho

Idaho Falls, IdahoShutterstock.comIdaho Falls, Idaho.

Flights between Portland, Oregon and Idaho Falls, Idaho begin on May 28. The twice-weekly flights will operate on Mondays and Fridays.

No other airlines currently operate the route, leaving Allegiant with no competition.

Between Peoria, Illinois and Sarasota, Florida

Ringling Bridge Sarasota FloridaKarolinaBorkowski / iStockSarasota, Florida.

Flights between Peoria, Illinois and Sarasota, Florida begin on May 27. The twice-weekly flights will operate on Thursdays and Sundays.

No other airlines currently operate the route, leaving Allegiant with no competition.

Between Peoria, Illinois and Denver

Denver coloradowelcomia/ShutterstockDenver, Colorado.

Flights between Peoria, Illinois and Denver begin on May 28. The twice-weekly flights will operate on Mondays and Fridays.

No other airlines currently operate the route, leaving Allegiant with no competition.

Between Charleston, South Carolina and St. Louis

St LouisDavel5957/Getty ImagesSt. Louis, Missouri.

Flights between Charleston, South Carolina and St. Louis begin on May 28. The twice-weekly flights will operate on Mondays and Fridays.

Allegiant uses Mid-America St. Louis Airport in neighbouring Illinois as an alternative to St. Louis Lambert International in Missouri that’s closer to downtown. No other airlines currently operate the route directly but Southwest does offer flights to Lambert International.

Between Charleston, South Carolina and Louisville, Kentucky

Louisvillef11photo/ShutterstockLouisville, Kentucky.

Flights between Charleston, South Carolina and Louisville, Kentucky begin on May 28. The twice-weekly flights will operate on Mondays and Fridays.

No other airlines currently operate the route, leaving Allegiant with no competition.

Between Baltimore, Maryland and Punta Gorda, Florida

Punta Gorda FloridaKhairil Azhar Junos/Shutterstock.comPunta Gorda, Florida.

Flights between Baltimore and Punta Gorda, Florida begin on May 27. The twice-weekly flights will operate on Thursdays and Sundays.

No other airlines currently operate the route, leaving Allegiant with no competition.

Between Norfolk, Virginia and Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Pittsburgh pennsylvaniaSean Pavone/ShutterstockPittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

Flights between Norfolk, Virginia and Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania begin on June 3. The twice-weekly flights will operate on Thursdays and Sundays.

No other airlines currently operate the route, leaving Allegiant with no competition.

Between Norfolk, Virginia and Columbus, Ohio

Columbus ohiof11photo/ShutterstockColumbus, Ohio.

Flights between Norfolk, Virginia and Columbus, Ohio begin on June 3. The twice-weekly flights will operate on Thursdays and Sundays.

Allegiant uses Rickenbacker International Airport, typically used to transport cargo, instead of the larger John Glenn Columbus International. No other airlines currently operate the route, leaving Allegiant with no competition.

Between Nashville, Tennessee and Greensboro, North Carolina

Greensboro north carolinaSean Pavone/ShutterstockGreensboro, North Carolina.

Flights between Nashville, Tennessee and Greensboro, North Carolina begin on June 3. The twice-weekly flights will operate on Thursdays and Sundays.

No other airlines currently operate the route, leaving Allegiant with no competition.

Between Boston and Grand Rapids, Michigan

Grand Rapids, MichiganShutterstockGrand Rapids, Michigan.

Flights between Boston and Grand Rapids, Michigan begin on March 5. The twice-weekly flights will operate on Mondays and Fridays.

No other airlines currently operate the route, leaving Allegiant with no competition

Between Myrtle Beach, South Carolina and Knoxville, Tennessee

Knoxville, TennesseeSean Pavone / ShutterstockKnoxville, Tennessee.

Flights between Myrtle Beach, South Carolina and Knoxville, Tennessee begin on June 2. The twice-weekly flights will operate on Wednesdays and Saturdays.

No other airlines currently operate the route, leaving Allegiant with no competition

Between Newburgh, New York and Destin, Florida

Destin floridaShutterstock.com / Ruth PeterkinDestin, Florida.

Flights between Newburgh, New York and Destin, Florida begin on June 13. The twice-weekly flights will operate on Thursdays and Sundays.

No other airlines currently operate the route, leaving Allegiant with no competition

Between Newburgh, New York and Savannah, Georgia

Savannah georgiaSean Pavone/ShutterstockSavannah, Georgia.

Flights between Newburgh, New York and Savannah, Georgia begin on May 26. The four-times-weekly flights will operate on Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays, and Saturdays.

No other airlines currently operate the route, leaving Allegiant with no competition

