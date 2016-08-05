Victoria's Secret customers are freaking out about an image that they claim was Photoshopped

Victoria’s Secrets customers are confused by a recent photo on the company’s Facebook and Instagram pages.

They’re claiming it was poorly Photoshopped, pointing to the model on the left’s very thin arm…and the random elbow sticking out on the side on the right of the photo.

“The Photoshopping on the arm of the girl on the left is concerning,” one commenter wrote. ” … And her pupils have been edited. And the girl on the right has had part of her shoulder removed. Did anyone actually look at this photo before it was published?” (Other commenters have pointed out the shoulder on the model on the right is just hard to make out from the lighting.)

“Beautiful but the one arm doesn’t look right?” One commenter asked.

“Yeah my first thought was wow what is wrong with that arm,” one commenter responded.

“Photoshop… LOL everytime!” another responded.

“Look at the random elbow on the right side of the photo,” another wrote.

“You can tell that the arms are photo shoped [sic],” an Instagram commenter wrote.

Should the commenters be right, it would only be yet another photo editing transgression for the famously sexy brand. The company has been guilty of numerous airbrushing gaffes — from missing arms to lost chunks of someone’s waist to an mysteriously absent body part.

While these errors provide comic relief for the Internet, it also elucidates problems with excessive photo editing.

In March, some of the photos on the Victoria’s Secret’s Facebook page looked noticeably less Photoshopped than preceding images, which suggested that the company was appealing to consumers’ demands for more realistic imagery.

Companies like American Eagle lingerie company Aerie have completely foregone using Photoshop, suggesting that women do not need to be retouched, and that they’re naturally beautiful.

Oddly enough, a Victoria’s Secret photo editor recently confessed to Refinery 29 that the company often makes models look curvier.

“Models are thinner than you actually think they are, and we retouch them to look rounder,” she said.

