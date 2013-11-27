Son Of Alleged Drug Kingpin Has Amazing Twitter Feed Full Of Guns And Cash

The son of the alleged No. 2 leader of Mexico’s most powerful criminal syndicate has an interesting Twitter account, Tim Johnson of McClatchy reports.

Serafin Zambada Ortiz, 23, who was detained last week as he crossed into Arizona on foot from Mexico, is the son of the Sinaloa Cartel’s alleged logistical chief.

The cartel, led by Joaquin “El Chapo” Guzman, currently supplies 80% of the drugs

flooding the Chicago-area.

As you can see, the tweets are not shy about the young man’s decadent lifestyle and sense of invulnerability.

Here are a couple:

Twitter/@ZambadaSerafin Translation: ‘partying and . . . taking care of ourselves.’

Zambada’s apparent Facebook page has a bunch of pictures of men dressed in military gear and holding guns.

One of El Chapo’s sons also appears to be on Twitter, under the handle @AlefredoGuzma. The tweets feature a lot of luxury living, armed guards, and other situations befitting cartel life:

Twitter/@AlfredoGuzma Translation: In s film, ‘I brought the toy in case you make emotion.’

Johnson notes that the two men sometimes copy apparent henchmen on the tweets, including

one who describeshimself as the “Sinaloan Scarface, fanatical about guns and 100 (per cent) with the Zambadas. . . . I’ll see you in hell.”

Serafin Zambada’s brother, Jesus Vicente Zambada-Niebla, is currently awaiting trial in Chicago and claims that the U.S. government works with Sinaloa.

