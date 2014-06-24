An Alleged Thief Was Caught After Logging Into His Facebook Page While Robbing A Home

Screenshot Facebook page

A 26-year-old man is in jail after allegedly making a big mistake during a home robbery, according to the local CBS station.

Nicholas Wig allegedly broke into a home in Minnesota, and stole credit cards, cash, and a watch. While there, he decided to log onto Facebook. He forgot to log off.

When the owner of the home returned, he found his house had been broken into. But then he noticed that Facebook was open on his computer. He saw that it was someone else’s profile.

So, he left comments on Wig’s Facebook profile. Eventually Wig got in touch and promised to return things he allegedly took. When Wig started to walk up to the home later to return stuff, the homeowner called the police who arrested him.

Here’s a video on the whole incident (give it a second to load):

