VIDEO: Alleged Suspect In Kansas Jewish Center Shooting Yells 'Heil Hitler' From Back Of Police Car

Earlier today, three people died after shootings at a Jewish community center campus and retirement community in Kansas City.

We saw this video from

Yair Rosenberg at Tablet Mag. In it, the alleged suspect audibly yells “Heil Hitler” from the back of the police car. Take a look:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

Police are still investigating whether the event was a hate crime.

“It’s too early in the investigation to try and label it. We know it’s a vicious act of violence … We’re going to have to know more about it before we label it,” a city official said during a press conference.

