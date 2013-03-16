16-Year-Old Steubenville Accuser Sent Heartbreaking Texts After Alleged Rape

Harding Stadium, home of the Steubenville High School Big Red football team.

Photo: Reuters/Jason Cohn

Two high school football players are on trial in Ohio town for allegedly raping a 16-year-old who was too drunk to consent to sex.The unnamed victim, who lives across the Ohio River in West Virginia, remembers nothing from the August night two football players allegedly treated her like “a toy.”



She, like many in the town and beyond, learned about her alleged degredation from a flurry of social media postings including a photo showing a girl who’s reportedly the victim, passed out and being carried like a rag doll.

Text messages the accuser sent the day after her alleged assault are utterly heartbreaking.

Here are some of the texts that came from her phone that prosecutor Joann Gibb read to the court in Steubenville, Ohio, according to The New York Times:

“Who was there who did that to me?” the accuser texted to a friend of one of the defendants. “You couldn’t have told them to stop or anything?”

“I wasn’t being a slut. They were taking advantage of me,” another text stated.

“I hate my life,” another text read. “Oh my God, please tell me this isn’t” true.

Most of the prosecution’s case will rely on texts being submitted to the court since the alleged victim remembers nothing from that night.

“You will have to piece it together much in the way (the victim) had to piece it together,” another prosecutor, Marianne Hemmeter, reportedly told a judge.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.