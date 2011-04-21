Alleged Stalker Broke Into Google Last Month, Left A Note For Larry And Sergey

Vera Svechina, the alleged stalker (and former stripper) whom Zynga CEO Mark Pincus filed a restraining order against earlier this year, has also targeted Google cofounders Sergey Brin and Larry Page.



Last month, Svechina followed a blind employee into Google headquarters and dropped off a Russian book and a non-threatening note for Google cofounders Sergey Brin and Larry Page. Google security letter reported the trespass, though no chargers were pressed, according to a police department spokesperson.

It wasn’t the first time Svechina acted on impulses towards Google.

In May 2010, she went to the Mountain View Police Department to report a crime. That crime: Google was sending messages to her brain, ordering her to kill herself. The police committed her to a mental ward for up to 72 hours.

It’s unlikely Svechina will be hospitalized anytime soon, as in the United States, it is against a person’s constitutional rights to involuntarily commit them to a mental hospital unless that person is demonstrably suicidal or homicidal.

Google employees ought to feel confident in their safety, however. We understand that Mountain View PD’s SWAT team works closely with the company, training Google security on “live shooter” situations and other disasters.

According to a study published in The British Journal of Psychiatry, “The crime rate among male schizophrenics was almost the same as that in the general male population, whereas among females it was twice that of the general female population.”

“The rate of violent offenses was, however, four times higher among the schizophrenics. The violence recorded was almost exclusively of minor severity.”

Related: The Terrifying Tale Of FarmVille Billionaire Mark Pincus’s Alleged Stripper Stalker

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.