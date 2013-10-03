Alleged Silk Road Mastermind Has An Amazing Series Of Trippy Pencil Sketches On Facebook

Jim Edwards
Silk Road Ross ulbrichtRoss Ulbricht / FacebookRoss Ulbricht

Ross Ulbricht, the
alleged operator of the Silk Roadweb site — on which drug dealers and hitmen can do anonymous, encrypted deals — also has an artistic side, it turns out.

His Facebook page contains a collection of trippy pencil sketches, featuring monsters, naked women, and references to magic mushrooms.

It’s eyepopping stuff.

Take a look.

Ulbricht wrote on Facebook, 'This one I started about a year before I finished it and took some time off from it in between. You can probably see the different pencil types I used. I call it 'consumed by unconciousness.''

Ulbricht wrote, 'This started out as an attempt to draw the craziest looking person I could. I think I got close. I call it 'shaman.''

The images were uploaded in 2006, when Ulbricht was a grad student. Ulbricht wrote, 'I drew this one in detention in high school. It started out as a doodle and I just sort of filled the page. I call it 'focused dreaming.''

'I had already drawn pictures similar to this, I don't know why I kept drawing it over and over. I'm not too happy with how this one turned out, but it's the only one I still have. I call it 'flow.''

This is 'natural beauty.'

'I used a photo reference out of a surfer magazine for this one. I call it 'dropping in.''

'I drew this one in a high school art class. I call it 'characters''

