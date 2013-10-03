Alleged Silk Road Mastermind Has An Amazing Series Of Trippy Pencil Sketches On Facebook

Ross Ulbricht / FacebookRoss Ulbricht
Ross Ulbricht, the
alleged operator of the Silk Roadweb site — on which drug dealers and hitmen can do anonymous, encrypted deals — also has an artistic side, it turns out.
His Facebook page contains a collection of trippy pencil sketches, featuring monsters, naked women, and references to magic mushrooms.
It’s eyepopping stuff.
Take a look.
Ulbricht wrote on Facebook, 'This one I started about a year before I finished it and took some time off from it in between. You can probably see the different pencil types I used. I call it 'consumed by unconciousness.''
Ulbricht wrote, 'This started out as an attempt to draw the craziest looking person I could. I think I got close. I call it 'shaman.''
The images were uploaded in 2006, when Ulbricht was a grad student. Ulbricht wrote, 'I drew this one in detention in high school. It started out as a doodle and I just sort of filled the page. I call it 'focused dreaming.''
'I had already drawn pictures similar to this, I don't know why I kept drawing it over and over. I'm not too happy with how this one turned out, but it's the only one I still have. I call it 'flow.''
