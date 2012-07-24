Alleged Shooter James Holmes Bragged Of 'Soul Penetrating Eyes' On Dating Website

James Holmes

A Colorado woman got what we can only assume was an unwelcome surprise Friday afternoon when she logged in to her Match.com profile to find out the dating service had matched her with Colorado shooting suspect James Holmes.Holmes is accused of opening fire on a theatre full of people attending the midnight premier of “The Dark Knight Rises.”



“It’s pretty scary getting matched to a mass murderer,” the woman, identified as Diana, told TMZ, according to the New York Post.

In his profile, Holmes described himself as an agnostic man who “definitely” wants kids, only drinks “socially,” and doesn’t smoke.

“I spend a lot of time thinking about the future, mind = blown,” he wrote on his profile, according to

the Post. “The first thing people usually notice about me are my soul penetrating eyes. Whoa that’s deep.”

“You should message me if you’re interested obviously. Or lookin’ for sexy times, very nice!” Holmes wrote.

