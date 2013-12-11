Alleged 'Revenge Porn' Operator Arrested, Accused Of Extorting Women

The alleged operator of a “revenge porn” website that

posted naked photos of people without their consent has been arrested in California, state attorney general Kamala Harris announced.

Kevin Christopher Bollaert, 27, allegedly facilitated the posting of 10,000 graphing photos online and extorted victims for as much as $US350 each through his website ugotposted.com.

Bollaert, a San Diego, Calif. resident, has been charged with 31 felony counts of conspiracy, identity theft, and extortion, and he faces possible jail time.

“This website published intimate photos of unsuspecting victims and turned their public humiliation and betrayal into a commodity with the potential to devastate lives,” Attorney General Harris said in a statement.

Like other “revenge porn” sites, ugotposted allegedly allowed users to post intimate photos online that were typically obtained from exes before a breakup, according to Harris. Unlike many other sites, though, Bollaert allegedly required people to post the subject’s entire name, location, age, and a link to her Facebook profile.

Bollaert allegedly made money by charging women up to $US350 to have their photos removed.

