Alleged Ponzi Schemer Norman Hsu Worried About Madoff Comparison

Could Bernie Madoff‘s latest victim be fellow alleged Ponzi schemer Norman Hsu? Bernie hasn’t lost any of Hsu’s money, that we know of, but the Democratic fundraiser whose trial for operating a $60 million pyramid scheme is set to begin on January 12 is a bit concerned about “the extraordinary level of negative publicity” surrounding Bernie Madoff. In fact, Hsu’s lawyer requested a 60-day delay for the start of the trial, according to The Smoking Gun, which obtained a copy of the letter Hsu’s attorney sent to the judge presiding over the case.



We find it doubtful that bad feelings about Bernie will disappear in 60 days. And, really, is there ever a good time to be a Ponzi schemer? Apparently the judge felt the same way because he refused to grant Hsu’s lawyer’s request.

See Also: Obama Could Be Connected To Massive Ponzi Scheme



FOR FULL MADOFF COVERAGE, CLICK BERNIE’S FACE >





See Also: A SLIDESHOW OF MADOFF’S VICTIMS HERE >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.