Stunning Police Report Shows The Apparent Mental Instability Of Alleged Navy Yard Shooter

Police in Newport, R.I., say that alleged Washington Navy Yard shooter Aaron Alexis

contacted them in Augustand complained of hearing voices of three people who were following him.

According to the police report of the incident, obtained by Business Insider Tuesday, police responded on Aug. 7 to a harassment report in a Marriott hotel where Alexis was staying.

Alexis, the 34-year-old contractor who allegedly killed 12 people and wounded 14 others in the Navy Yard massacre on Monday, told police that he got into a “verbal altercation” with a man during his flight from Virginia to Rhode Island.

He then said that he believed the man he’d argued with “sent three people to follow him and keep him awake by talking to him and sending vibrations into his body,” according to the report. Alexis said he believed that the group consisted of two black males and one black female.

According to the report, he said they had followed him to three different places — first the Residence Inn in Middletown, R.I., then to a hotel on the Navy base in Newport, and finally to the Marriott. He said that the individuals spoke to him both through the floor and the ceiling, and that they were using “some sort of microwave machine” to send vibrations through his body.

He told police that he did not have a history of mental illness and that he has “never had this sort of mental episode,” according to the report.

Alexis told the officers that he was a naval contractor. In the report, Sgt. Frank C. Rosa, Jr., said he followed up and made contact with on-duty Naval Station Police.

Unnamed law enforcement officials told the Associated Press that Alexis had a number of mental health problems, including paranoia. Family members said he was being treated for those issues, including hearing voices in his head and having sleep problems.

In 2004, Alexis was arrested in Seattle for shooting the tires of another vehicle, according to the Seattle Police Department’s Crime Blotter. He told police that the incident was brought on by an anger-fuelled “blackout,” and that he couldn’t remember firing the weapon.

He was also arrested in Fort Worth in 2010 for discharging his weapon, according to that city’s NBC affiliate.

The full police report is embedded below:

Newport police report on Aaron Alexis

