Alleged Milkshake Murderess Accused Of Trying To Hide Evidence In Killing Of Her Merrill Lynch Banker Husband

Nancy Kissel denies murdering her husband.

Alleged “milkshake murderer” Nancy Kissel is back on trial for killing her husband – who worked for Merrill Lynch and Goldman Sachs – and prosecutors are saying she tried to hide evidence of the slaying.Kissel apparently bought “new bedding, cleaned blood stains, and ordered boxes from a moving company to pack up the evidence after she smashed her husband’s skull” Bloomberg reports.



She has been labelled the “milkshake murderer” because before she beat him, she allegedly had him drink a milkshake laced with sedatives.

Kissel pleaded guilty to manslaughter and says she was provoked into killing Robert, who was then-head of Merrill’s distressed debt business, in 2003.

She was previously found guilty of the crime in 2005 but then a final appeal found that improper questioning and hearsay evidence tainted her conviction, so that’s why she’s being retried now.

In the Hong Kong court,

The defendant sobbed quietly in the dock as Perry described photographs of the bedrooms and of the playroom of her three children, Elaine, June and Reis.

Kissel “went to great physical lengths” to move a rolled- up carpet containing her husband’s body down a hallway from the bedroom to the living room, Perry said.

