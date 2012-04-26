Alleged Mafia Boss Of New England Crime Family Arrested

Photo: WPRI

The alleged Mafia boss of the New England crime family has pleaded not guilty to seven charges of racketeering and extortion, according to federal authorities and reported by WPRI.com.Federal prosecutors claim that East Boston native Anthony DiNunzo, 53, became acting boss in early 2010 and met with Rhode Island caporegime Edward “Eddy” Lato to receive monthly protection payments from adult entertainment businesses in Providence.



The case has included three superseding indictments and seven plea agreements, including one from former mob boss Luigi “Baby Shacks” Manocchio.

According to the indictment, DiNunzio was caught on tape discussing his leadership style to a member of the Gambino crime family. He said if a member of his crew failed to do as he said, he would kill them.

“I’ll bury you right in the [expletive] ground puts all the dirt. You’re alive. They stay there. I’ll stay there [expletive] 10 hours until your dead. And I’ll dig you back up and make sure your [sic] dead,” DiNunzio said according to the indictment.

DiNunzo is being held without bail until a detention hearing next month.

