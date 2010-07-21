Alleged Kurdish Militants Blow Up Gas Pipeline Between Turkey And Iran

Overnight, suspected members of the Kurdistan Workers’ Party, which is illegal in Turkey, blew up a gap pipeline between Turkey and Iran, according to Hurriyet Daily News.



The explosion has shut down the pipe, and stopped the movement of gas over the network.

The attack occurred near the border between Iran and Turkey in Turkey’s Ağrı province.

Security issues in the area may concern investors in the Nabucco project.

PKK is considered a terrorist organisation by Turkey, the U.S., and EU.

The pipeline explosion is unlikely to impact Turkey’s supply, and should only take a week to repair, according to Hurriyet Daily News.

