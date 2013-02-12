Alleged iPhone 5S Photos Leak

Click to image to see more.

The iPhone 5 is barely 5 months old, but that doesn’t mean Apple is resting on it’s laurels.Alleged photos of the iPhone 5S have surfaced from China and were published in The Times Of India.



The Times uncovered pre-production photos out of Apple’s supplier Foxconn’s factory of the supposed 5S.

Not surprisingly, the photos of the device look exactly like the iPhone 5 so take this information with a grain of salt.

The next iPhone is expected to launch as early as this June. There’s also talk that Apple could release a cheaper iPhone model for emerging markets and possibly a third device with a larger 5-inch screen.

Head over to Times of India to check out the photos.

