ESPN Analyst Allegedly Threatened To Beat Up Colleague While Yelling Racial Slurs At Him

YouTube Hugh Douglas

According to The Big Lead, ESPN Analyst Hugh Douglas allegedly called his “Numbers Never Lie” co-host Michael Smith an “Uncle Tom” and a “house n*****” at an event hosted by the National Association of Black Journalists.

Douglas also allegedly threatened to beat up Smith. Sources told The Big Lead that Douglas was drunk at the time of the altercation.

Apparently Douglas wanted to get on stage with the DJ performing at the event and grew enraged when Smith declined to help him. Someone from ESPN was in attendance and pulled Douglas aside following the altercation and Douglas left

Smith has since continued to host the show while Douglas has been absent. ESPN is reportedly reviewing the incident.

Deadspin reports the dispute was a spillover from another incident. Following a speaking engagement with Smith and fellow “Numbers Never Lie” co-host Jemele Hill, Douglas demanded the microphone. Hill refused and Douglas was notably upset. It is unknown what Douglas’ future at ESPN will hold.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.