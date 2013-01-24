UVa-Wise Was On Lockdown Wednesday Night Following Reports Of Gunman On Campus

Photo: Wise County

The University of Virginia’s College at Wise was on lockdown late Wednesday night following reports of an alleged gunman on campus, The Roanoke Times reported at 10:18 p.m.However, it might have been a fake report.



An alert on the university website stated at 10:08 p.m. “The college is currently in a lockdown due to an alleged gunman on campus. Find a safe place and stay put! Lock all doors until further notice!”

However, Wise County and City of Norton Commonwealth’s Attorney Ron Elkins tweeted around 11 p.m. that the lockdown was over, calling the scare “a hoax.”

The university confirmed at 10:57 p.m. that the lockdown has been lifted.

