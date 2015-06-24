More alleged details about Diddy's arrest at UCLA have emerged

Slaven Vlasic/Getty Images Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs and his son, Justin, a junior on the UCLA football team.

Sean “Diddy” Combs was arrested at the athletic facilities of UCLA on Monday and charged with three counts of assault with a deadly weapon, one count of making terrorist threats, and one count of battery after an alleged assault of a coach for the school’s football team, the school announced in a statement.

Combs’ son, Justin Combs, is a defensive back on the UCLA football team.

The incident occurred when Diddy allegedly confronted UCLA strength and conditioning coach Sal Alosi, according to ESPN.

During the summer, players are limited to strength and conditioning sessions rather than full practice, and it is the strength and conditioning coach who is in charge.

Alleged details of the incident, cited from “sources who were in the locker room,” have emerged in a report from Bruin Report Online. According to the report, Diddy allegedly confronted Alosi after his son was kicked out of a workout session.

The details:

“At approximately noon, Combs and Diddy came to UCLA’s athletic facility, the Acosta Center, while Alosi was in his office, which is adjacent to the weight room. Combs entered Alosi’s office while Alosi was on the phone, and Alosi asked Combs to wait a moment while he finished the call. Many sources who were in the locker room witnessed an angered Diddy enter Alosi’s office, rattling off expletives at the coach. Alosi then instructed interns who were immediately outside his office to alert campus security. A still incensed Diddy then came around Alosi’s desk, saying that he would get campus security on Alosi’s desk phone. Alosi, then, according to witnesses, put up his hand in a non-threatening way, and instructed Combs to get his father out of the office. Diddy then walked into Alosi’s hand, and told Alosi not to put his hands on him. In the next moment, according to many on the scene, Diddy attacked Alosi, until interns and other personnel pulled off Diddy. The celebrity broke free again at one point and struck Alosi. The personnel were then successful in getting Diddy out of the office and into the weight room, where Diddy picked up a kettlebell, which is a type of barbell, and then swung in at one of the interns.

The school said in a statement that there were no major injuries.

According to the Bruin Report Online, Diddy’s sources declined to comment, however, they “paint a different picture of the events off the record.” UCLA campus police also told Bruin Report that there is a video of the incident that has yet to be released.

UCLA coach Jim Mora release the following statement:

“I’m thankful that our staff showed the level of professionalism that they did in handling this situation. This is an unfortunate incident for all parties involved. While UCPD continues to review this matter, we will let the legal process run its course and refrain from further comment at this time.”

Diddy was eventually released on a $US50,000 bond, according to ESPN.

Alosi previously made headlines as a coach for the New York Jets when he was suspended after being accused of intentionally trying to trip a Miami Dolphins player during a game in 2010.

We’ve reached out to Combs Enterprises for comment.

