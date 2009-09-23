Alleged Citi Fraudster Was A Crucial Democratic Booster

Politicians have raced to separate themselves from Hassan Nemazee, the wealthy investor and prominent Democratic fundraiser arrested last month for allegedly trying to defraud Citibank of $74 million by offering fake collateral for a loan.



President Obama, the Democratic National Committee and many other politicians are donating to charity money given to them by Nemazee personally.

But there was a lot more. As Talking Points Memo notes, it’s coming out just how important a fundraiser Nemazee was. He was Hillary Clinton’s presidential finance chair; later became a top bundler for Barack Obama’s campaign; and this from 2006:

TPM: In 2006, a landmark year for Dem fundraising, Nemazee served as national finance chair of the Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee under Chuck Schumer. That’s the cycle when the Dems won six seats and took control of the Senate.

Nemazee also appears with jet-setters David Geffen, Alan Solow, and Jeffrey Katzenberg on a list of the top bundlers for Barack Obama’s presidential campaign, clocking in at the maximum “$500,000 or more” range.

Indictment here.

