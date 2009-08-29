Alleged Citi Fraudster Humiliates Top Politicians

President Obama, the Democratic National Committee and a growing group of politicians are giving back money donated to them by Hassan Nemazee.



The wealthy investor and prominent Democratic fundraiser was arrested this week for allegedly trying to defraud Citibank of $74 million by offering fake collateral for a loan.

But the amount given back or donated to charity from Nemazee’s top recipients isn’t that much.

As Politico notes, Obama, his inaugural committee and the DNC will donate to an as-yet unspecified charity a total of $61,700. But since 1995, Nemazee’s given $113,500 to the DNC, $89,200 to the Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee and $29,000 to the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee.

Others getting rid of the money are VP Joe Biden; Sens. Barbara Boxer, Chris Dodd, Dick Durbin Chuck Schumer and Sam Brownback; and Reps. Carolyn Maloney and Niki Tsongas. Hillary Clinton has yet to do the same.

Nemazee is under house-arrest with a $25 million bond.

