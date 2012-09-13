Alleged Central Park Rape Victim: 'Kill Him. Cut Off His Penis'

The area where the alleged attack occurred

A woman who suffered a broken eye socket, a black eye, and other bruises following an alleged sexual assault yesterday is speaking out against her attacker.The unnamed 73-year-old woman was bird watching near 74th Street and Central Park West in the middle of the day Thursday when a man approached her, sexually assaulted her, and stole some of her possessions, CNN reported.



Just hours after the attack, the woman said her attacker was a man she saw masturbating in the park about a week ago, the New York Post reported Thursday.

She said he was angry she took a picture of him masturbating last week and approached her about it yesterday.

“He pounced on me. He jumped on my back … I started screaming. And he said, ‘You don’t scream!’ And he grabbed my throat,” the woman told the Post. “I still screamed. ‘He said, ‘I’ll cut your jugular!’ I stopped screaming.”

While the woman said she was “a little jittery” following the attack, she’s more angry than anything else.

“Kill him. Cut off his penis. That’s fine,” the woman told the Post. “Cut off his feet, then hit him over the head. Then give him life in prison.”

