The Hacker Who Allegedly Leaked Nude Photos Of Kate Upton And Other Celebrities Says The Stunt Took 'Several Months'

A hacker who says they are responsible for uncovering nude photos of more than 100 celebrities including Jennifer Lawrence and Kate Upton says the mobile hit job was plotted by multiple people and took months to pull off.

Daily Mail’s James Nye found the alleged hacker’s comment on a 4chan thread early Monday.

In the comment, the hacker thanked the community for its support. This person also said they were on the run, and that they’d be moving to a new location where they’d continue to post about the hacked photos and videos.

The FBI has launched an investigation into the hacking and Apple has patched up a security flaw in iCloud that could have enabled the hacker(s) to access the celebrities’ private photos.

Apple has not officially commented on how the security breach happened but says it is “actively investigating” the situation and that it takes its users’ privacy “very seriously.”

“Guys, just to let you know I didn’t do this by myself,” the alleged lead hacker wrote on 4Chan. “There are several other people who were in on it and I needed to count on to make this happened. This is the result of several months of long and hard work by all involved. We appreciate your donations and applaud your excitement. I will soon be moving to another location from which I will continue to post.”

Here’s the screengrab of the comment, from Daily Mail:

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.