Alleged Bourke Street driver Dimitrious Gargasoulas has been charged with 5 counts of murder

Mourners leave flowers and tributes to victims of the rampage on Bourke Street Mall. (Photo by Wayne Taylor/Getty Images)

Dimitrious “Jimmy” Gargasoulas, 26, from Windsor in Melbourne’s inner west, has been charged with five counts of murder after five pedestrians were killed on Bourke Street Mall on Friday.

A three-month-old boy, Thalia Hakin, 10, Jess Mudie, 22, Matthew Si, 33, and a 25-year-old Japanese man, were all killed when they were struck by car allegedly driven by Gargasoulas. More than 30 people were injured.

On Monday evening, more than 2000 people turned out in Melbourne’s Federation Square for a vigil to honour the victims of the attack.

Meanwhile, Gargasoulas, was charged with murder in Melbourne Magistrates’ Court this afternoon. Other charges are pending.

Police had been waiting to interview him after the driver of the Holden Commodore involved in the attack was shot in the arm and taken to hospital for treatment.

Gargasoulas did not appear court today, saying he was “unwell” and was excused.

But he was remanded in custody to appear again in 11 months from now on December 15. He will also appear in court for mention via video link in August.

The Age reports prosecutors need more time before they can serve the defence with a brief of evidence because of the “unprecedented” nature of what happened.

They will allege 37 people were hit on Bourke Street around 1.30pm on Friday. Of the 32 surviving pedestrians injureed, two remain in a critical condition in Royal Melbourne Hospital.

The accused was out on bail over an alleged assault on his mother’s partner just days before he allegedly murdered the five people, sparking an announcement today by Victorian premier Daniel Andrews that there would be a review and major changes to the bail laws in the state.

The Victoria Police’s pursuit policy is also being reviewed after police tailed Gargasoulas for more than two hours before he entered Bourke Street, but called off the pursuit in the CBD because of the risk to the public.

Police has been monitoring Gargasoulas since 2am, when he allegedly stabbed his brother in Windsor, then allegedly abducted a woman who later escaped.

