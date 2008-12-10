Alleged: Blago Hoped To Shake Down Warren Buffett!

This isn’t any old corruption case we’re dealing with (some as where the payoff to the politician was a new deck on his vacation house). We’ve got Senate seats for sale, threats to the Chicago Tribune, and now we learn that Blagojevich actually thought he might be able to rope Berkshire Hathaway CEO Warren Buffett into his scheme.



From the complaint. Full complaint below:

On November 11, 2008, ROD BLAGOJEVICH talked with JOHN HARRIS about the Senate seat. ROD BLAGOJEVICH suggested starting a 501(c)(4) organisation (a non-profit organisation that may engage in political activity and lobbying) and getting “his (believed to be the President-elect’s) friend Warren Buffett or some of those guys to help us on something like that.” HARRIS asked, “what, for you?” ROD BLAGOJEVICH replied, “yeah.” Later in the conversation, ROD BLAGOJEVICH stated that if he appoints Senate Candidate 4 to the Senate seat and, thereafter, it appears that ROD BLAGOJEVICH might get impeached, he could “count on [Senate Candidate 4], if things got hot, to give [the Senate seat] up and let me parachute over there.” HARRIS said, “you can count on [Senate Candidate 4] to do that.” Later in the conversation, ROD BLAGOJEVICH said he knows that the President-elect wants Senate Candidate 1 for the Senate seat but “they’re not willing to give me anything except appreciation. F**k them.”

How much was he hoping to get?

Later on November 11, 2008, ROD BLAGOJEVICH talked with Advisor A. Advisor A indicated that he will stay “on top” of getting the Senate Candidate 5 information leaked to the particular Sun Times columnist. ROD BLAGOJEVICH again raised the idea of the 501(c)(4) organisation and asked whether “they” (believed be the President-elect and his associates) can get Warren Buffett and others to put $10, $12, or $15 million into the organisation.

Blago Indictment



