An alleged bank robber got caught after running past a reporter on live TV

Adam Sallet was reporting on a bank robbery in Rochester, Minnesota, for KIMT-TV — little did he know that the alleged criminal would run right past his shot on live TV.

As he was speaking in front of Sterling Street Bank in Rochester, a bank employee ran toward the camera, pointing at a man who was outside of the shot saying, “that’s the robber!”

“Oh that’s the robber! This is live TV folks, that’s the robber — just went by — according to the bank employee,” Sallet said on camera. “I gotta go here, call 911. I’ll talk to you later.”

Police later arrested 36-year-old Ryan Liskow, the man being pointed at by the bank employee.

Story by Allan Smith and editing by Carl Mueller

