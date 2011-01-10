Alleged AZ Shooter May Have Links To Pro-White Racist organisation

Photo: AZ Starnet

Fox News has obtained a Department of Homeland Security memo that has compiled information suggesting alleged Arizona shooter Jared Loughner may have ties to American Renaissance, a pro-white racist organisation that publishes an anti-immigration newsletter.No direct connection, but strong suspicion is being directed at American Renaissance, an organisation that Loughner mentioned in some of his internet postings and federal law enforcement officials are investigating Loughner’s possible links to the organisation. The organisation is a monthly publication that promotes a variety of white racial positions.



“The group’s ideology is anti government, anti immigration, anti ZOG (Zionist Occupational Government), anti Semitic,” according to the memo which goes on to point out that Congressman Giffords is the first Jewish female elected to high office in Arizona. A recent posting on American Renaissance’s website on January 7 begins with an article entitled: “Exit poll: Whites are Different.” The site goes on to list anti-immigration articles. Investigators are also pursuing Loughner’s alleged anti-Semitism.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation has taken command of the investigation.

According to the memo, Federal Judge John Roll’s wife told law enforcement that he was not supposed to be at the rally but was called an hour beforehand and decided to attend at the last minute. Roll reportedly ruled on a controversial 32 million dollar civil rights lawsuit in February 2010 that elicited death threats for him and his family resulting in added security detail being assigned to him as a result.

