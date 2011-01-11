Alleged AZ Shooter Jared Loughner Charged With Murder, Held Without Bail

Alleged Arizona shooter Jared Loughner made his first appearance in court today where he was charged with one count attemp assassination of congress member; two murder; two attempted murder and was held without bail.



Washington Post reporter David Nakamura was tweeting from the courtroom. You can read his account below (in reverse chronological order).

Loughner lawyer Judy Clarke is not admitted to Ariz bar; is member of Calif bar; said she will file proper papers by end of week

US Attrn Dennis K. Burke said he is in consistent communication with Attrn Gen Holder: “devoting all neccessary resources…”

Loughner formally charged with one count attemp assassination of congress member; two murder; two attempt murder — could get death penalty

Loughner had shaved head; appeared slight–maybe 5-feet-8, thin; was calm while standing before judge; answered softly

Judge Anderson adjorns hearing after 17 min with the words: “Good luck to you, Mr. Loughner” Loughner left ctroom with US Marshall

Judge said all southern circuit judges have recused themselves; set prelim hearing for 1:30 pm Mountain Time Jan. 24; same ctroom

Defender Judy Clark objected to all Arizona judges involvement in Loughner case and US Attrn involvement b/c of relation to RollLoughner says little in courtroom, just answers procedural questions. Public defender Judy Clarke pats him on back.

Loughner appears in court in khaki jumpsuit, handcuffs with chains around waist and leg chains; bruise on right forehead

Lougher held without bail; judge calls him “danger to society”

Picture via Nakamura’s Twitter feed.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.