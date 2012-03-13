REPORT: The Millionaire Madam's Alleged Second In Command Is Turning Herself In

Photo: DNAInfo.com

A woman charged with allegedly helping supposed “millionaire madam” Anna Gristina run a high-end prostitution ring is set to turn herself in today, DNAInfo’s Shayna Jacobs reports.Jaynie Baker, a 30-year-old recruiter for matchmaking service Club VIP, was said to be on vacation when her indictment came down, Jacobs writes.



Baker has hired high-profile attorney Robert Gottleib, who has also defended priests and alleged murderers, as her lawyer.

Club VIP has been featured in just about every major lifestyle publication you could think of. Lisa Clampitt, the service’s founder, said she would be “horrified” if the allegations against Baker were true, Jacobs reports.

Baker attended Broward Community College in Florida, and her page on IMDB lists her as a cast member in “WWE $250,000 Raw Diva Search,” a 2005 professional wrestling video, according to Jacobs. Baker’s LinkedIn page appears to have already been removed.

Meanwhile, Gristina could be posting her $2 million bail soon, according to her lawyer, who said she planned to put his TriBeCa home up for collateral on Gristina’s behalf, Jacobs reports. Gristina remains at Riker’s Island jail.

